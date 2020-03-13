SeaWorld, Legoland announce temporary closures

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Following a regional trend, SeaWorld San Diego — one of San Diego’s largest tourist attractions — announced it would temporarily close due to the coronavirus pandemic, prompting other attractions to do the same.

SeaWorld will close as of Monday, the park announced in a written statement.

“During this time, essential personnel, including animal care experts, will continue to look after the health, safety and nutritional needs of the animals in our care. Our animal rescue and rehabilitation operations will also continue to operate. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment will continue to pay our full-time Ambassadors during this period.

“We are monitoring this evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation closely and coordinating with public health officials. We look forward to welcoming our valued guests back to our parks soon.”

Later on Friday, Legoland California and the USS Midway Museum announced closures, as well.

Legoland announced it would shutter the main park, water park and Sea Life aquarium from Saturday through March 31.

“Legoland Hotel will remain open during this time. The health and safety of our guests and our staff is always our top priority and we are continuing to implement preventive measures in line with the recommendations of the CDC guidelines. Employees will continue to work on site as scheduled,” said Jake Gonzales, Legoland spokesman.

The USS Midway Museum would close to the public beginning Monday, March 16.

“Committed to our staff, we will continue to pay them during this time,” said museum spokesman David Koontz. “We will continue to actively monitor the situation and follow the guidance of county health officials, and hope to reopen as soon as possible.”

Other Southland amusement parks have also closed, including Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood, Magic Mountain and Knott’s Berry Farm.

Museums in Balboa Park had postponed events but stayed open. The San Diego Zoo and Safari Parks were open Friday morning.