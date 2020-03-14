SDSU study abroad student tests positive for coronavirus

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego State University study abroad student has tested positive for the coronavirus, the university announced Friday.

The student had been studying abroad in Italy and recently returned to the area. The student is self-isolating at his permanent residence outside of San Diego County.

“The student visited two campus offices for a brief period of time, and did not attend any classes,” the university said in a release.

San Diego Health and Human Services Agency officials say the student had “very little” interaction with any on-campus students, faculty and staff, and that the risk to campus is low.

The student’s three housemates have no symptoms and in self-quarantine in accordance with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

SDSU has started contacting the few people on campus who are believed to have had contact with the student. Those people will be told to self-quarantine.