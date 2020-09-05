SDSU orders on-campus students to stay at home amid rise in cases

SAN DIEGO — One day after reporting 120 new COVID-19 cases and with a holiday weekend just beginning, San Diego State University ordered students in on-campus housing to stay home Saturday.

The university’s order also included guidance who live off-campus in the surrounding College Area, urging them to follow state and county guidelines on social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding holiday crowds.

“Asking students to stay in their current residences except for essential needs, SDSU officials have issued a ‘Stay at Home’ order for students living in the SDSU on-campus residence halls,” the announcement, which was emailed to students, read.

“This order is in effect beginning 10 p.m. tonight, Sept. 5, 2020. The order remains in effect until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.”

Students who live off university property were also “asked to abide by the County and University advisories to remain home.”

The order comes one day after SDSU reported another 120 confirmed or probable coronavirus cases among its student population, raising the university’s total caseload to 184 since fall semester began in late August.

San Diego County public health officials have also confirmed multiple clusters of COVID-19 cases within the university community. School officials claim none of the cases under investigation are related to on-campus educational activities, including classes or labs.

All of the university’s in-person classes — which SDSU President Adela de la Torre said comprised just 7% of all courses — were moved online Wednesday. SDSU also paused all on-campus athletics training and workouts for two weeks starting Thursday due to COVID-19.

“Only a small fraction of students have met in person,” de la Torre said.

SDSU has a student body of more than 35,000. Nearly 8,000 students live on campus.