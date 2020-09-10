SDSU makes limited exceptions to freeze on in-person classes

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University is making limited exceptions to its freeze on in-person classes as the school grapples with a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The university announced some very limited courses will be made available in person starting Thursday. Most of these courses have eight or fewer students, according to college administrators, and the accommodation is being made for courses with very specific accreditation and licensing requirements.

Most of the courses are more clinically based learning courses, and they will have rigid oversight for health and safety precautions, the school said. Students in those courses were allowed to return to the classroom as early as Thursday.

The news comes just a week after SDSU paused all in-person classes because of a significant increased in “confirmed or probable” cases in the campus community. As of Wednesday, there are 440 virus cases linked to the school.

About 75% of students testing positive live in off-campus housing not managed by the university, with 73% of the cases among the freshman and sophomore classes.

The university announced over the weekend it has extended its stay-at- home order for students amid rising COVID-19 cases within the student population. The order directing students to stay in their current residences, except for essential needs, was originally set to expire at 6 a.m. Tuesday, but will remain in effect through 9 a.m. Monday. Violations of the order may result in disciplinary consequences, the college said.

Luke Wood, SDSU’s vice president for student affairs and campus diversity, said the university was working with a security company to enforce public health code regulations. He said the company was engaging in patrols around the College Area and reporting possible violations to the university.

Wood said the most serious violations could result in suspension or expulsion from the university. He said some organizations have been cited, as well, mostly fraternities or sororities.

On the question of how much authority the university has in students’ off-campus lives, Wood was vague, but said SDSU has “some authority” in the College Area.

He also said there has been “a significant reduction” of public health violations, and that “the important thing is that they (regulations) are working.”