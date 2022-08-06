SAN DIEGO – San Diego State University is planning to bring back a mask mandate just ahead of the start of the fall semester, representatives announced Thursday.

Due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in San Diego County, SDSU says that it will reimplement the mask mandate in an effort to keep transmission low on campus throughout the first few weeks of the school year.

“Beginning Monday, Aug. 15, all faculty, staff and students will be required to wear a facial covering in instructional settings regardless of vaccination status,” a letter sent out to students and staff states.

Instructional settings in which a mask will be required include classrooms, instructional labs, the library, and other high-traffic indoor spaces.

The mask mandate will remain in place through at least Sept. 15 but could be extended depending on COVID-19 cases on campus and throughout San Diego County.

While not required in all campus settings, the university is still strongly recommending facial coverings in non-mandated spaces, such as offices.

SDSU had previously dropped its face covering requirement for most vaccinated students and staff in March.

