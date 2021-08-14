San Ysidro Health hosts back-to-school COVID-19 vaccination pop-up event

SAN DIEGO — San Ysidro Health hosted a back-to-school COVID-19 vaccination pop-up event Saturday at Northgate Gonzalez Market in San Diego.

The event offered back to school routine vaccines for children, free COVID vaccines and testing — along with PPE and hygiene bags for children.

Since starting their outreach in July, San Ysidro Health has been able to vaccinate over 200 people.

“Coming to some place like Northgate — where we know our community members access groceries and other resources — it’s a great way to be equitable and provide access to those individuals that otherwise might not have transportation to get to the clinic site or get to some of the other testing sites,” said Linda Salgin, with San Ysidro Health.

Latino and Black communities in San Diego were hit hard by the pandemic, Salgin said.

“Those things come up in the conversation that I have high blood pressure or I have diabetes,” onsite physician Ramsey Salem said. “Those are things that we talk about and say, it’s a really good idea to get vaccinated because if you do get the virus, your risk of having a bad outcome is greater because of those things,” said onsite physician, Ramsey Salem.

There has been a lot of vaccine hesitancy among communities of color, according to 2VIDA partner David Hernandez.

“We are finding a lot of vaccine hesitancy in the Latino/Latina along with the African American population” Hernandez said.

San Ysidro Health says they will continue to have mobile pop-up sites all across San Diego County for the foreseeable future.

Their next event will be held at South Bay Pride in Chula Vista on Saturday, August 21 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.