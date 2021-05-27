San Diego’s COVID-19 positivity rate below 1% over past 2 weeks

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials reported 101 new COVID-19 cases and one death Thursday, as the rolling percentage of positive cases dipped below 1%.

Of 13,565 tests reported Thursday, 0.7% returned positive, pushing the 14-day rolling average to 0.9%, the lowest this year.

Thursday’s data increased the county’s case total to 279,959, while the death toll reached 3,756.

Hospitalizations from the virus increased for the second consecutive day following a drop into the double digits for the first time since April 1, 2020 on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, reported hospitalizations increased from 98 to 107, Thursday’s hospitalizations increased to 117 — 38 of which are in intensive care units.

There are 58 available, staffed ICU beds in the county.

As of Thursday, 53.4% of county residents 12 and older have been fully vaccinated and 68.5% have at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The county’s goal is to fully vaccinate 75% of the population, or 2,101,936 people.

A total of 1,497,904 San Diego County residents are fully inoculated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, officials report, 71.3% of the goal

Additionally, 1,910,659 San Diego County residents have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or 91.4% of that goal.

More than 4.09 million doses have been received by the county, with over 3.61 million administered.

A full list of available vaccination sites can be found here.

San Diego County remains in the orange tier of the state’s color-coded reopening plan, with an adjusted case rate of 2.4 new cases per 100,000 people.

To land in the yellow tier, the least restrictive, the county would need to report an average of fewer than two new cases per 100,000 for two consecutive weeks. That is unlikely to happen before the state lifts most COVID-19- related limitations, expected on June 15.

Both the testing positivity percentage and health equity metric — a measure of a county’s most vulnerable quartile — are low enough for San Diego County to fall in the yellow in those categories, with 1.5% and 1.8% respectively. Counties are sorted into their worst-performing tier.

