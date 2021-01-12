San Diego Unified to resume COVID-19 testing at some elementary schools

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified School District will resume testing some students and staff for COVID-19 Tuesday following a hiatus during the winter break.

The testing is open to students and staff participating in the district’s phase 1 appointment-based learning at select schools. The district launched the program at 10 elementary schools in December and plans to expand the program to more campuses next week.

The $5 million testing plan includes a joint laboratory testing agreement with UC San Diego Medical Center. The program could eventually be expanded to include all of the district’s 100,000 students and 10,0000 staff members.

