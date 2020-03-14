Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Beginning Monday, several school districts in San Diego County will be handing out free, prepared meals to their students during school closures.

Chula Vista Elementary School District

The district will be offering breakfast and lunch at each of its schools. Breakfast will be served Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to noon.

Grossmont Union High School District

The district will offer food services at all of its schools:

Grossmont High School

IDEA Center High School

El Cajon Valley High School

Grossmont Middle College High School

Mount Miguel High School

Helix Charter High School

El Capitan High School

Steele Canyon Charter High School

Granite Hills High School

The Learning Choice - East County

Monte Vista High School

Chaparral High School

MERIT Academy

Santana High School

REACH Academy

Valhalla High School

ELITE Academy

West Hills High School

Oceanside Unified School District

The district will offer meal pick-up from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following campuses:

Oceanside High School

El Camino High School

Mission Elementary School

Libby Elementary

San Diego Unified School District

Drive-through and walk-up distribution will take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following eight locations across San Diego. Children must be present to receive meals and can take one lunch and one breakfast for the next day. All food must be taken and consumed offsite, according to the district.

Clark Middle School

Cherokee Point Elementary School

Sherman Elementary School

Zamorano Fine Arts Academy

Kearny High School

O'Farrell Charter School

Walker Elementary

Farb Middle School

Solana Beach School District

Curbside pick-up will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following schools:

Skyline Elementary School

Solana Ranch Elementary School

Solana Highlands Elementary School

Vista Unified School District

During the weeks of March 16 and March 23, between 11 a.m. and noon, the district will serve meals consisting of lunch and the next day's breakfast at five locations:

Roosevelt Middle School

Vista High School

Grapevine Elementary School

Rancho Buena Vista High School

Foothill Oak Elementary

Boys and Girls Club of Vista

Juvenile Court and Community Schools

Breakfast will be available at 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be available at noon.

Innovations (North): parking lot

37ECB (Metro): back door

SCREC (South): garage area

La Mesa (East): parking area

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.