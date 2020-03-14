SAN DIEGO -- Beginning Monday, several school districts in San Diego County will be handing out free, prepared meals to their students during school closures.
Chula Vista Elementary School District
The district will be offering breakfast and lunch at each of its schools. Breakfast will be served Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to noon.
Grossmont Union High School District
The district will offer food services at all of its schools:
- Grossmont High School
- IDEA Center High School
- El Cajon Valley High School
- Grossmont Middle College High School
- Mount Miguel High School
- Helix Charter High School
- El Capitan High School
- Steele Canyon Charter High School
- Granite Hills High School
- The Learning Choice - East County
- Monte Vista High School
- Chaparral High School
- MERIT Academy
- Santana High School
- REACH Academy
- Valhalla High School
- ELITE Academy
- West Hills High School
Oceanside Unified School District
The district will offer meal pick-up from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following campuses:
- Oceanside High School
- El Camino High School
- Mission Elementary School
- Libby Elementary
San Diego Unified School District
Drive-through and walk-up distribution will take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following eight locations across San Diego. Children must be present to receive meals and can take one lunch and one breakfast for the next day. All food must be taken and consumed offsite, according to the district.
- Clark Middle School
- Cherokee Point Elementary School
- Sherman Elementary School
- Zamorano Fine Arts Academy
- Kearny High School
- O'Farrell Charter School
- Walker Elementary
- Farb Middle School
Solana Beach School District
Curbside pick-up will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following schools:
- Skyline Elementary School
- Solana Ranch Elementary School
- Solana Highlands Elementary School
Vista Unified School District
During the weeks of March 16 and March 23, between 11 a.m. and noon, the district will serve meals consisting of lunch and the next day's breakfast at five locations:
- Roosevelt Middle School
- Vista High School
- Grapevine Elementary School
- Rancho Buena Vista High School
- Foothill Oak Elementary
- Boys and Girls Club of Vista
Juvenile Court and Community Schools
Breakfast will be available at 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be available at noon.
- Innovations (North): parking lot
- 37ECB (Metro): back door
- SCREC (South): garage area
- La Mesa (East): parking area
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.