SAN DIEGO — Face masks are returning to San Diego Unified School District after San Diego County entered the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high” COVID-19 transmission level this week, school officials announced Friday.

Starting Monday, indoor masking will be required at all schools and district offices, SDUSD stated in a letter to students and parents.

“We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 community level according to the CDC and County data and we will communicate if there are any changes in two weeks,” the school district said.

The move to require masks indoors comes during summer school and summer enrichment programs within the district.

“If your student is participating in summer school or other summer enrichment program, please send them to school or their program with a mask. If they do not have one, masks will be provided. Students and staff will be required to wear their masks while indoors only,” SDUSD said.

On May 24, an established health criteria was approved by the board in order for masks to return to schools, according to district officials.

