San Diego Unified prepares for ‘distance learning’

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified, the second largest school district in the state, will begin “distance learning” on April 6, when students return from spring break.

A formal return to grading and instruction will begin April 27, the district said in a statement.

“I’m missing my kids like crazy. All 115 of them,” Pam Pond, a 5th grade teacher at Jerebek Elementary in Scripps Ranch, told FOX 5.

Like thousands of other teachers across the state, Pond will use online platforms to instruct her students following a statement from California Governor Gavin Newsom that schools should remain physically closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten said they have been preparing to transition to distance learning even before the governor’s announcement.

“It’s not the kids’ fault that this virus hit our world and they still deserve their learning,” Marten told FOX 5.

Marten said the district will distribute 40,000 computers to students who do not have access to one. They’re working with internet providers to increase hotspots around San Diego for the district’s estimated 5,000 homeless students who do not have access to WiFi.

Students will receive school credit for the remainder of the school year, the district said.

“Be patient, be gentle with yourselves, with our schools, with our teachers,” Marten said. “We’re in this together and we’re going to make learning count.”

San Diego Unified regularly posts updates on its website.