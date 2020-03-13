San Diego Unified: ‘No retribution’ for parents who don’t send kids to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: After releasing this plan Thursday, officials announced they would close schools from March 16 until at least April 6. Read a full story here.

SAN DIEGO -- As the teachers union and some parents call on San Diego Unified School District to close schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, the district said campuses will remain open for now, but parents who choose not to send kids to school will not face "retribution."

The comment came in a tweet from the district as they unveiled "new, more aggressive guidelines," for helping curb the virus' spread while still keeping schools open.

"Our new directive allows parents not to send their child to school, and we will honor that decision with no retribution," SDUSD said on Twitter. Further explanation was not provided, and FOX 5 has reached out the district for more details about options for parents who voluntarily keep their kids home.

Meanwhile, campuses across the district were open for instruction Friday, observing a new set of new restrictions:

Social Distancing

The district said all events of 250 people or more will be canceled from at least Friday, March 13 through April 24.

Continuity of Learning

For kids who can't attend school "due to issues related to COVID-19," equal access to materials and at-home "learning options" will be available.

Cleaning and Sanitation

The district said custodial staff will ensure "common touch" areas are sanitized and that adequate hand washing supplies are available at all sinks. Buses will also be disinfected daily.

Field Trips and School Camp

These events will be canceled if not deemed "essential," and will be canceled no matter what if they require more than 50 people at a given time.

Lunch and Recess

The district said schools will vary their schedules to allow for staggered lunch and recess times that limit the number of students on break at a given time.

Sporting Events

Teams will play in competition, but audiences will be restricted. Attendees who do watch games will be advised to stay six feet apart

Staff Meetings

The district will make use of conference calls whenever possible. Meetings that cannot be postponed will be held in small groups where attendees can sit six feet apart.

The district said students who receive food at school through government programs will be able to continue getting access to their daily meals even if campuses close, through a special waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

SDUSD also said employees will have access to an alternative paid sick leave program.

Despite all the new measures, the local teachers union is calling for school to be closed immediately for the safety and health of both families and staff.

“The science of COVID-19 is clear: the best way to protect the communities we serve is to limit the opportunities for this virus to spread,” San Diego Education Association President Kisha Borden said in a statement Thursday.

“Closing schools would be an important step towards protecting our students, their families and their communities from the COVID-19 threat.”

The district is posting daily updates on their website, which you can view here.