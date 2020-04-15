San Diego Unified holds virtual board meeting to discuss distance learning

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Unified Board of Education on Tuesday held its first meeting since COVID-19 forced the closure of district schools.

One of the topics discussed was when schools will reopen. Right now, the board isn’t sure when that will happen and believe it will be a gradual approach, which means not every school will reopen at the same time.

This first meeting was live streamed online in order to practice social distancing. Superintendent Cindy Marten says they’re getting ready for “the biggest challenge of all: we’re about to open a classroom in the clouds for all of our students — online learning.”

The meeting focused on three main things: the healthy and safety of students, nutrition and distance learning. Superintendent Marten says the district will be returning to graded instruction on April 27. She’s calling it a soft launch since they started distributing computers to students last week.

“It’s not a quick flipping of the switch, it’s more of a dimmer like turning it on brighter and brighter until we’ve reached every one of our students and unpacked and understood what their individual needs might be,” Marten said.

Since then, the district has passed out more than 40,000 computers as well as over 350,000 meals to underprivileged students.

“We knew that we wanted to get back to full graded instruction but the time that it would take we needed time to build up to that,” Marten said.

She also addressed the fact that parents may feel added pressure while their kids are homeschooled. The meeting ended with a bit of encouragement for parents to ensure they feel equipped in becoming their children’s teachers.

“Parents, I want you to know you are not alone in handling this,” Marten said. “Just remember who you are, your core values as a family. You make all your decision in a place of kindness and I ask all of our families to be gentle with yourselves at this time.”

The school board says they also plan to ask the state of California for $52 million in aid to help better educate students. Board members also unanimously approved hazard pay, which means time-and-a-half will be offered to employees serving as disaster service workers in the effort to distribute computers and meals to students. Also, a new policy during distance learning will ensure students do not receive grades that are lower than their grades prior to school closers.