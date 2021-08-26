San Diego Unified starts requiring mask wearing outdoors on campuses

SAN DIEGO — Leaders of San Diego County’s largest school district have announced a change in their mask requirements ahead of the start of the school year.

Students and staff in the San Diego Unified School District were already required to wear masks indoors while on campus. The district said Thursday that students will now be required to wear masks outdoors too, aside from when they’re eating.

SDUSD spokesperson Mike Murad said the district strengthened its guidelines in light of the continued presence of COVID-19 in the San Diego community. The district is encouraging students to take mask breaks outdoors while maintaining 6 feet of distance from each other.

Masks may be removed outdoors in certain situations and with certain distancing recommendations during physical education, athletics and performing arts programs. The district will continue to update policies and procedures as new information becomes available, Murad said.

County public health officials said Wednesday that they’re now recommending everyone wear facial coverings in indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status. It is roughly the same policy officials have had for about a month, coming after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending mask-wearing indoors for all in areas experiencing “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission.

The indoor mask mandate in schools has rankled some local parents, leading to an ongoing series of rallies — and a recent San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting that got heated — in a bid for so-called “mask choice” in the classroom.

