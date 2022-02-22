San Diego Unified approves new timeline for COVID vaccine mandate

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Unified Board of Education unanimously voted Tuesday to update its timeline for the district’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate after it previously was stalled by a lawsuit.

The district’s original vaccine mandate was approved last September, but the new timeline was passed for students only as their age groups receive full FDA approval to receive the shot. It includes a June date for the first vaccine shot for those wishing to participate in summer activities, August for students in fall sports and September for all other students 16 and older.

Many parents used the opportunity Tuesday to call into the virtual board meeting to criticize all mandates, primarily focusing on doing away with masking requirements.

“We should be shifting from a pandemic to an endemic and the public health policy should be shifting accordingly,” Rita Sanford said. “Where is San Diego Unified in this?”

The current vaccine mandate applies to students 16 and older and will apply to younger students only when their age groups receive full FDA approval. Routine testing will still be required for all age groups, but could be suspended when case rates are low.

According to the district, only “narrow medical exemptions will be permitted” and religious or personal belief exemptions will not be permitted.

Tuesday’s meeting drew a number of comments opposed to required pandemic mitigation efforts.

“My third grader has had difficulty in literacy and has been harmed by mask mandates,” Bonnie Jimenez said.

“I’m here to ask all of you to lift a mask mandate on our children and instead offer mask choice,” Rachel Neifer said.

Some parents also spoke in support of the district’s safety measures.

“Public health is not a personal choice,” said a woman who identified herself as a parent, but did not give her name. “No one has a right to spread around a deadly disease as they wish and the district cannot allow anti-science, anti-public health theories to drive decisions.”

San Diego Unified was sued over the first vaccine mandate plans and that lawsuit is currently being appealed. A court date has not been set just yet.

One of the groups involved in the lawsuit is Let Them Breathe. The group released the following statement after the SDUSD board’s decision Tuesday:

“A judge made it clear that San Diego Unified’s vaccine mandate is unlawful and so SDUSD is doing the right thing to not implement it while on appeal. The stay that was granted was not based on the legal merit and we are confident that their appeal will be unsuccessful and our ruling against their mandate will stand. It’s unwise that they are using tax payer dollars to fight Judge Meyer’s legal decision, but they have done one thing right which is to rethink their agenda to try to push through this unlawful mandate immediately.” Sharon McKeeman, founder of Let Them Breathe