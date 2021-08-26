San Diego to require all city workers get vaccinated

A lifeguard with San Diego Fire-Rescue administers a COVID-19 vaccine at an event in April, 2021. By Nov. 2, all city employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19, San Diego announced Thursday. (Photo: SD Fire-Rescue)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego will require all 11,000 of its city employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 2, according to an email sent to the workers and reviewed by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The email states that the vaccinations are required as “a condition of continued employment,” the U-T reports. It does not include a specific explanation for the November deadline.

Employees can still apply for a medical or religious exemption, but details of how those exemptions would work is still a matter of negotiation between labor unions and the city, according to the newspaper.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, and in light of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the Pfizer vaccine on Aug. 23, 2021, the City of San Diego will now be requiring all City employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of continued employment,” the city email reads.

To be considered “fully vaccinated,” the city will need to have documentation showing the worker completed their shots (whether the second dose for Pfizer or Moderna, or a single shot for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine) at least 14 days prior to the Nov. 2 deadline, the email says.

