San Diego State to move classes online for two weeks due to COVID-19

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University will move nearly all classes to virtual instruction for the first two weeks of spring semester in a move to combat the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

The school announced the decision Wednesday morning in an email to its campus community.

“As a proactive measure in response to this public health modeling, during the first two weeks of the spring semester, Jan. 19 through Friday, Feb. 4, instruction will be virtual with some minor exceptions,” a school spokesperson wrote. “Our normal in-person course schedule will resume as planned on Monday, Feb. 7.”

“The temporary start in the virtual space will allow the January case spike to subside, and also provide a window for those who recently received their COVID-19 booster an additional two-week period for it to take full effect,” the statement continues.

“It is important to note that during this two week period of virtual instruction our campuses remain open.”

