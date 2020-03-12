San Diego St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled

SAN DIEGO — The Irish Congress of Southern California’s 40th annual San Diego St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Irish Festival, which was to have been held Saturday, has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

Amid continued concerns about the virus, more event cancellations and postponements were announced Thursday, including the Gaslamp Quarter’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration, ShamROCK, which was scheduled for Saturday.

The announcement comes among a flurry of others — including suspension of San Diego State’s spring sports seasons — as Gov. Gavin Newsom called on Californians to cancel events with crowds larger than 250 people.

“It breaks our heart that after 26 years, we won’t be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with you,” according to a statement from the Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation. “But we look forward to returning to Gaslamp with more Irish festivities than ever before. As you can imagine, we are processing this change in events as quickly as possible.

The foundation said it will have an official statement by Friday at 4 p.m. regarding ticket options.