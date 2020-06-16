San Diego schools now allowed to reopen, but hurdles remain

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Public, charter and private schools in San Diego County are once again allowed to hold in-person classes, though it’s unclear how quickly campuses will put safety measures in place and welcome kids back.

Updated county health orders took effect Tuesday, allowing all schools — with the exception of colleges and universities — to hold on-campus classes as long as the schools comply with measures outlined by the California Department of Public Health.

Those measures include face coverings required at all times, daily temperature checks recommended, increased emphasis on hand washing and sanitizing, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting in the classrooms and setting classrooms up to allow for increased physical distance between students.

Each school must complete and post a document detailing the actions the school is taking to comply with the industry guidance issued by the state.

San Diego Unified School District planned a meeting for Tuesday afternoon to discuss new guidelines and the plan for local campuses.

County health officials reported 170 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Monday.

The new data raises the county total to 9,610 confirmed coronavirus cases and 320 deaths, including Monday’s addition to that count: a man in his late 70s who died June 7.