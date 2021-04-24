San Diego reports 155 new Covid-19 infections, 4 new deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials have reported 155 new COVID-19 infections and four new deaths, with the cumulative total of cases at 275,251 and the death toll at 3,688.

There were 23 new hospitalizations reported Saturday for a total of 191 patients, and no new patients admitted to an intensive care unit for a total of 48. There were 44 available ICU beds in the county.

Of the 12,797 tests reported Saturday, 1% returned positive. The 14- day rolling average of positive tests is 1.8%.

Three new community outbreaks were reported Saturday. In the past seven days, 22 community outbreaks were confirmed with 91 cases associated with the new outbreaks.

The county reported it has received more than 2.65 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. This number includes both county residents and those who work in the county.

County residents receiving one dose of the vaccine numbered 1,352,040, or 67% of county residents eligible to receive the vaccine. Those receiving two doses numbered 880,433, or 43.7% of San Diegans 16 and older.

The goal is to fully vaccinate 75% of San Diego County residents 16 and older, or 2,017,011 people.

Those who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was approved for use by the FDA on Friday following a pause for a study of adverse reactions in a small number of recipients, are being added to the total of fully vaccinated San Diegans. The county is awaiting guidance from the California Department of Public Health on how to proceed with the J&J vaccine.

