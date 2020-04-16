San Diego Pride cancels parade, other events for 2020

Pride flag in Hillcrest over the beginning of Pride 2019 celebration on University Avenue

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Pride has canceled its annual parade and other popular festivities in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“After weeks of thoughtful consideration, today, San Diego Pride’s Board of Directors and staff announced that all in-person gatherings scheduled for July 2020 will not take place as planned,” organizers said in a news release Thursday.

“The health and safety of all must come first and foremost. Given the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, large-scale events such as Pride Parades and Festivals are simply not possible and pose too much of a risk to public health and safety.”

The decision comes as all people in California are encouraged not to leave home for non-essential tasks, and group gatherings have been canceled across the state.

The annual Pride festivities are a celebration of the LGBTQ community and also help raise millions of dollars for related causes.

“We encourage everyone not to see this decision as a setback, but a step forward – this is what we must do so that we can come together sooner rather than later,” said Nick Serrano, a co-chair on the event’s board.

“It is in that vein that we encourage everyone to stay home per local and state guidelines, to check in on one another during this time, and remember that we are all in this together.”

Pride organizers said expanded digital efforts will help continue the spirit of the celebrations and their fundraising capabilities. Learn more here.