San Diego on verge of orange tier ahead of state assignment

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County is on the verge of the orange tier with the state expected to update assignments Tuesday.

Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher told FOX 5 Tuesday morning that he’s highly confident the county will move into the orange tier over the next 24-48 hours.

San Diego County is currently in the red tier on the state’s coronavirus reopening map. The state-calculated, adjusted case rate for the county is currently 4.9 cases per 100,000 residents.

The county’s testing positivity percentage is 2.1% and the health equity metric, which looks at the testing positivity for areas with the lowest healthy conditions, is 2.7%, two scores that qualify San Diego County for the orange tier. While two of the three metrics place the county in the orange tier, the state assigns counties to the more restrictive tier.

The thresholds for moving tiers could be relaxed again when the state sees 4 million vaccine doses administered in hard-hit areas, a milestone that could be reached as soon as Tuesday.

The California Department of Public Health assesses counties on a weekly basis with the next report scheduled for April 6.