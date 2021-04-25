San Diego nearing 1 million fully vaccinated residents

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials have reported 160 new COVID-19 infections and four new deaths, with the cumulative total of cases at 275,411 and the death toll at 3,688.

There were two new hospitalizations reported Sunday for a total of 172 patients, and no new patients admitted to an intensive care unit for a total of 47. There were 47 available ICU beds in the county.

Of the 13,349 tests reported Sunday, 1% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 1.8%.

Seven new community outbreaks were reported Sunday. In the past seven days, 24 community outbreaks were confirmed with 91 cases associated with the new outbreaks.

The county reported it has received more than 2.65 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. This number includes both county residents and those who work in the county.

County residents receiving one dose of the vaccine numbered 1,380,491, or 68.4% of county residents eligible to receive the vaccine. Those receiving two doses numbered 925,453, or 45.9% of San Diegans 16 and older.

The goal is to fully vaccinate 75% of San Diego County residents 16 and older, or 2,017,011 people.

An advisory committee for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Friday that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine reenter circulation, with a warning about potentially dangerous blood clotting that occurred in 15 people — out of about 7 million doses administered nationwide — and prompted a hold on the vaccine earlier this month.

The committee’s recommendation was adopted by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration, clearing the way for administration of the J&J vaccine to resume.

