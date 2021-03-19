San Diego movie theaters reopen at 25% capacity

LA JOLLA, Calif. — Some San Diegans were excited to be back inside movie theaters Friday after they reopened at 25% capacity.

Doors at the movie theater in La Jolla opened at 4 p.m. for the first time in months as AMC Theatres reopened more than 40 locations in California.

“I’m excited about it, but hesitant to go back,” La Jolla resident Charles Godels said.

He said he adjusted his entertainment options at home during quarantine by investing in a new, bigger TV. Other San Diegans said there are some movies you just have to watch in theaters, including sci-fi and action flicks.

“They are disappointing when you see them even on a normal, big TV,” Turhan Murguz said. “It’s not quite the same with Dolby surround and the noise and everything.”

The nearly century-old La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas also planned to reopen Friday with screenings of “Nomadland” and “Promising Young Woman.”

Theaters are reopening as part of the move to the red tier, which allows indoor dining and movie theaters to operate at 25% capacity or 100 diners, whichever is fewer. Gyms can also operate at 10% capacity indoors and museums, zoos and aquariums at 25% indoors.