San Diego Gulls game postponed due to COVID issues

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego Gulls game scheduled for Monday at Pechanga Arena has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the team, the American Hockey League announced Sunday.

A make-up date for the game against the Ontario Reign has not been determined.

The Gulls organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL, according to the league.

This is the second consecutive Gulls game to be postponed. Wednesday’s planned game against Stockton at Pechanga Arena was postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Heat.

The Gulls have not played since Dec. 18 when they lost to the San Jose Barracuda, 4-1, at Pechanga Arena. They are next scheduled to play Wednesday at Pechanga Arena against the Henderson Silver Knights.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.