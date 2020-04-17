San Diego Food Bank feeds another 1K families with East County event

LA MESA (CNS) – Cars could be seen lining up for a drive-thru food bank event hours before it kicked off Friday morning at Grossmont Center in La Mesa.

The event was scheduled to start at 9 a.m., rain or shine. Food Bank officials said they had enough supplies to give the first 1,000 vehicles toilet paper, paper towels, baby wipes and up to 40 pounds of food. That included apples, oranges, onions, and a gallon of milk, along with shelf staples, organizers said.

Only one vehicle per household will be permitted and attendees must enter Grossmont Center from Jackson Drive.

Residents should remain in their cars with the windows rolled up and volunteers will place the donated items directly in the trunk of each vehicle, organizers said.

The event is one of several large-scale, emergency distribution events held by the food bank to help ease the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization has introduced income guidelines for families to receive the benefits, in an attempt to make sure people who need the help most are the ones who get served. The guidelines are based on how many people are in a household and that household’s maximum income. For example, a family of four should not have a household income of more than $60,512.50 to take advantage of the service. Full details on qualifications and other event information is on the food bank’s website.