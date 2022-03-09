SAN DIEGO – San Diego County public health officials no longer are conducting contact tracing on all COVID-19 infections and instead are focusing on those at the highest risk of developing complications, the county announced Wednesday.

The shift began last week and comes amid recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prioritize COVID-19 case investigations and contact tracing efforts. Under the county’s new policy, case investigations will be limited to people ages 65 and older and to those living in congregate living facilities.

“COVID-19 vaccines are now widely available, and the majority of the local population is now more protected because they have received all the recommended doses,” Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said in a statement. “Therefore, our efforts are now directed at high-risk people or individuals who reside in congregate settings, such as nursing homes, jails and homeless shelters, and in guiding them to care and treatment.”

As a result, the county said it’s anticipating fewer case investigations and contact tracing. That’s because targeted groups represent about 10% of infections that have been reported. It also means the county will discontinue its Triggers Dashboard, which it has used throughout the pandemic to measure key virus data, including on hospital capacity.

The dashboard is being replaced by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s SMARTER Plan, an “endemic” approach that was unveiled last month that largely emphasizes prevention and rapid reaction to future outbreaks.

SMARTER is an acronym that stands for Shots, Masks, Awareness, Readiness, Testing, Education and Rx.

“Widespread vaccinations of most age groups, increased use of rapid antigen tests, and the emergence of more-transmissible variants with short incubation periods allowed for the reprioritization of case investigations and contact tracing,” Wooten said.

COVID-19 testing and vaccinations remain available to all throughout the county. A list of testing sites is available by clicking or tapping here and vaccination sites are here.