San Diego County reports record number of daily new COVID-19 cases

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County health officials recorded another single-day record of COVID-19 cases Thursday, tallying 335 new cases and five more deaths, raising pandemic totals to 11,961 cases and 352 deaths.

Of the 9,472 tests reported to the county Wednesday, 4% were positive cases, officials said. The county’s 14-day rolling average of positive tests now sits at 3.1%.

The county has reported increases of 300 or more positive cases several times this week, including 310 and 302 cases on Sunday and Monday as well as the county’s previous high of 332 cases reported on Wednesday. It comes at a time when officials nationwide are reporting surges in new coronavirus cases with numbers in the U.S. this week reaching their highest levels since late April.

The five patients whose deaths due to the disease were reported Thursday were recorded between June 16 and June 23. Their ages ranged from the low 40s to the low 80s. All had underlying medical conditions contributing to their deaths, according to the county.

Among those who have contracted the disease in the San Diego region, 1,687 — or 14.1% of the total cases — have required hospitalization and 461 of those were admitted to the ICU.