San Diego County reports most daily COVID-19 cases seen since January

SAN DIEGO, CA – MAY 19: Crewman Errol Nelson receives a Pfizer Covid-19 injection on May 19, 2021 in San Diego, California. 126 Crew members from Holland America Lines Koningsdam received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot at the B Street cruise ship terminal. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 1,700 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the most cases in a single day in the county since late January.

Along with the new infections, 31 additional people were hospitalized and two more sent to intensive care units. The cumulative number of cases is now 312,294. No new deaths were reported in Friday’s data, that number remains 3,821.

A total of 20,236 tests were reported Friday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week is 8.3%.

The county’s case rate in Wednesday’s weekly data per 100,000 residents was 21.5 overall. But people who are not fully vaccinated are seeing case rates nine times those who are — 41.1 to 4.5 per 100,000 residents, respectively, data show.

The rate of hospitalization for the unvaccinated is about 51 times higher than those fully vaccinated — 1.01 average daily hospitalizations compared to .02, according to the data.

Demand is increasing locally for COVID-19 tests, prompting the county to open several new testing sites this week. A site at Border View YMCA, 3601 Arey Drive, is scheduled to open Sunday and be open Sundays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

On Thursday, a site opened at North County Lifeline in Vista, 200 Michigan Ave. and will be open Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, a testing site opened at Lemon Grove Senior Center, 8235 Mount Vernon St., open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. On Wednesday, a site at Northgate Market San Diego, 5403 University Ave., opened that will be available for testing on Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In addition to these new sites, the county opened six others last week, bringing the daily testing capacity to about 6,500 tests each day.

Testing is also widely available through pharmacies and other medical providers, with hospital emergency departments primarily for those symptomatic and in need of immediate care.

For a complete list of COVID-19 testing locations, go to coronavirus-sd.com/testing.

All the new sites are in response to a striking surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the county, the vast majority of which have occurred in the unvaccinated, health officials say.

