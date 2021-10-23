San Diego County reports 689 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials reported 689 new cases of COVID-19 and no new virus-related deaths Saturday.

Saturday’s data brought the county’s cumulative case total to 367,361 since the pandemic began. The death toll remains 4,183.

The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals Saturday was 249, a decrease of 10 from Friday, with 81 of them in intensive care — two more than Friday– according to the latest state figures.

A total of 26,888 tests were reported to the county on Friday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 2.4%, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

The county does not report new lab tests on weekends.

