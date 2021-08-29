San Diego County reports 686 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County’s latest COVID-19 numbers showed 686 new infections and no new deaths.

Sunday’s data increased the county’s cumulative case count to 332,014, while the death toll remained at 3,880.

The number of hospitalized patients decreased by five, the state reported Sunday, bringing the region’s total to 691. Additionally, one new patient was admitted to local intensive care units, bringing the total to 176.

One month ago, there were 316 people in local hospitals being treated for the virus, 53 of whom were in ICU beds.

A total of 17,208 tests were reported by the county on Sunday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 7.3%.

San Diego County’s case rate per 100,000 residents was 35.2 in data released Wednesday, compared to last week’s 28.7. That number can be further parsed to 9.3 for fully vaccinated people and 66.9 for those not fully vaccinated.

Both of those numbers increased from the previous week — from six and 55.7, respectively — but the rate of not-fully vaccinated people is seven times higher than those fully vaccinated.

Perhaps more tellingly, the hospitalization rate for the unvaccinated is 32 times higher than those fully vaccinated.

The average daily case rate July 20 was 4.2 per 100,000, according to county data.

More than 4.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with 2.38 million — or around 85% of San Diego County residents — having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number close to 2.09 million, or around 74.4% of the county’s eligible population.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in the region. They can be found at medical providers, retail pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers for people who do not have a medical provider. For a list of locations and more information, go to coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.