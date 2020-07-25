San Diego County reports 603 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, July 24, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. – The coronavirus pandemic hit grim new milestones July 23, with cases topping four million in the United States and three million in Europe as fresh spikes from Belgium to Tokyo to Melbourne forced new restrictions on citizens. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County public health officials reported Saturday 603 new positive cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths, bringing the county’s pandemic totals now to 26,701 cases and 533 deaths.

The county had a record 16,429 diagnostic tests reported on Friday. Of those, 4% were positive new cases, bringing the county’s 14-day rolling average of positive cases down slightly to 5.8%.

Five men and four women were reported to the county as having died between July 11 and July 24. They were aged between 60 and 93 years, according to officials. All but one had underlying health conditions.

One new community setting outbreak also was reported on Friday at a unnamed business. Eleven such outbreaks have been confirmed by the county in the past week, still above the county’s trigger number for modifying its public health order. The county has not been naming individual settings reporting community setting outbreaks.

In total, about 9 percent of the county’s cases have resulted in hospitalization and 606 people have been admitted to the ICU.