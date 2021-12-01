San Diego County reports 567 new COVID cases, 5 deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials reported 567 new COVID-19 infections and five additional deaths associated with the virus in its latest data.

Tuesday’s data increases the cumulative totals to 384,745 infections and 4,340 fatalities since the pandemic began.

The number of COVID patients hospitalized in San Diego County increased, rising from 272 on Monday to 295, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients, 85 were in intensive care, an increase of two from Monday.

A total of 13,973 tests were reported to the county on Tuesday, and the seven-day positive percentage of tests was 3.8%.

The number of residents who have received at least one shot of a COVID- 19 vaccine is now nearly 2.64 million — or 84% of residents age 5 and older, according to the county.

More than 2.35 million people, or 74.7% of residents 5 and older, are fully vaccinated. Roughly 414,814 San Diego County residents 18 years of age or older have received a booster dose.

