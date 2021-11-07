San Diego County reports 563 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County reported 563 new cases of COVID-19 and no new virus-related deaths Sunday.

Sunday’s data increased the county’s cumulative total to 374,851 cases since the pandemic began, with the death toll remaining at 4,250.

There were 283 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county as of Sunday, an increase of six from Saturday, according to the latest state figures. Of those, 76 people were in intensive care, down one from the previous day.

The number of county residents who have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine is now nearly 2.55 million — or 90.9% of residents 12 and older. More than 2.31 million, or 82.4% of that cohort, are fully vaccinated.

A total of 22,415 new tests were reported to the county on Friday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 3.1%, according to the county health department.

