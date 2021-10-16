San Diego County reports 444 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County reported 444 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths Saturday.

Saturday’s data brought the county’s cumulative totals to 364,104 cases and 4,163 fatalities since the pandemic began.

The number of COVID patients in county hospitals Saturday was 262, with 83 of those patients in intensive care, according to the latest state figures.

A total of 19,204 tests were reported to the county on Friday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 2.9%. The county doesn’t report lab tests on the weekends.

The latest statistics follow the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency recently reporting that more than 2.2 million San Diegans — or about 80% of those eligible — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, making San Diego among the most vaccinated counties in the state and the nation.

More than 2.5 million people, or 89.2% of San Diego County residents 12 and older, are partially vaccinated.

