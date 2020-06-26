San Diego County reports 440 new cases of COVID-19, another single-day record

SAN DIEGO – The records keep falling in San Diego County as health officials announced Friday another 440 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths.

The county said 6,824 tests were reported to the county on Thursday. Of those, 6% were positive, almost twice the county’s 14-day rolling average of 3.4%. In total, the county has recorded 12,401 positive cases of coronavirus and 358 deaths.

Friday’s numbers bested the single-day record set Thursday when 335 new cases as well as five deaths were reported. County officials have reported increases of more than 300 or more cases several times this week at a time when states nationwide are reporting surges in COVID-19 cases.

The county also reported one new community outbreak at a business, which was identified Thursday. In the past seven days, six community outbreaks were identified, dropping the county below its trigger of seven outbreaks in seven days.

Four men and two women aged between their late 50s to their mid-90s were among the patients whose deaths due to the disease were reported Friday. The deaths occurred between June 13 and June 24, officials said. All had underlying medical conditions, according to the county.

Nearly 14 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in the San Diego region have resulted in hospitalizations with 446 of those patients being admitted to the ICU.