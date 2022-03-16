SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 433 new COVID-19 infections and 10 deaths in its latest data, as the rate of those testing positive for the virus continued to decline.

Tuesday’s data increases the county’s cumulative totals to 745,310 cases and 5,126 deaths since the pandemic began.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests that returned positive in the past week decreased to 2.7%, down from 3% Friday. The county reports that data on Tuesdays and Fridays. An average of 12,333 tests were reported daily in the past week.

The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals increased to 221, up three from Monday, according to the latest state data.

The number of those patients in intensive care decreased by three to 47. Available ICU beds increased by four to 238.

A total of 1,182,653 — or 55.1% — of San Diego County residents who are fully vaccinated have received a booster shot, according to the agency.

More than 2.93 million — or 93.2% — of San Diego County residents age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated and more than 2.58 million, or 82%, are fully vaccinated.

