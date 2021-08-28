San Diego County reports 3 deaths, 1,187 new COVID-19 cases

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – As the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge, San Diego County’s latest COVID-19 numbers showed 1,187 new infections, an increase in hospitalizations and three additional deaths.

Saturday’s data increased the county’s cumulative case count to 331,330, while deaths edged up to 3,880.

The number of patients hospitalized for coronavirus complications increased by 29 as of Saturday, bringing the region’s total to 696, according to state data. Additionally, five new patients were admitted to local intensive care units, bringing the total to 175.

One month ago, there were 316 people in local hospitals being treated for the virus, 53 of whom were in ICU beds.

A total of 19,987 tests were reported Saturday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 7.3%.

San Diego County’s case rate per 100,000 residents was 35.2 in data released Wednesday, compared to last week’s 28.7. That number can be further parsed to 9.3 for fully vaccinated people and 66.9 for those not fully vaccinated.

Both of those numbers increased from last week — from six and 55.7, respectively — but the rate of not-fully vaccinated people is seven times higher than those fully vaccinated.

Perhaps more tellingly, the hospitalization rate for the unvaccinated is 32 times higher than those fully vaccinated.

The average daily case rate July 20 was 4.2 per 100,000, according to county data.

More than 4.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with 2.38 million — or around 85% of San Diego County residents — having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number close to 2.09 million, or around 74.4% of the county’s eligible population.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in the region. They can be found at medical providers, retail pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers for people who do not have a medical provider. For a list of locations and more information, go to coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

