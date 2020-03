Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County has confirmed 36 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the number to 230, a jump from 205 cases Sunday after the county subtracted from its data 11 patients under federal quarantine at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Those patients will be sent home Monday, county Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten says.

The number of deaths in the county remains at one.