San Diego County reports 1,188 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County reported 1,188 new coronavirus infections and one death Saturday.

The number of COVID patients in county hospitals, meanwhile, declined from 563 on Friday to 550, with 180 of those patients in intensive care, according to state figures.

Saturday’s numbers brought the county’s totals to 344,356 cases and 3,942 fatalities since the pandemic began, the county Health and Human Services Agency reported.

A total of 23,616 new tests were logged, and the percentage of positive cases over the past seven days was 5.0%.

Nearly 4.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with 2.42 million — or 86.5% of county residents — having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number more than 2.13 million, or around 76.1% of the county’s eligible population.

The COVID-19 positive case rate is 37.1 per 100,000 people for San Diego County, which can be further parsed as 61.9 for unvaccinated and 17.7 for vaccinated residents.

More striking is daily hospitalizations, which are more than 47 times higher for the unvaccinated — at 1.9 new daily hospitalizations per 100,000 people — than for the vaccinated at .04 daily hospitalizations per 100,000.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in the region. They can be found at medical providers, pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers for people who do not have a medical provider.

A list of locations and more information is available at coronavirus- sd.com/vaccine.

