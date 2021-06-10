San Diego County inches closer to COVID-19 vaccination targets

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials reported 111 new COVID-19 infections and one death Thursday as first-dose vaccinations inch closer to a county-set goal of inoculating 75% of the eligible population.

A total of 2,091,665 people have received one of two doses of vaccines, just over 10,000 short of the goal of vaccinating 2,101,936 people 12 and older — based on 75% of April’s population estimate for that age group — 99.5% of the goal. Fully vaccinated residents number 1,715,603, 81.6% of that goal. Those two numbers represent 74.6% and 61.2%, respectively, of all residents 12 and older eligible for vaccines.

The county set the 75% goal to attempt to reach community herd immunity.

More than 4.21 million doses have been received by the county, with more than 3.84 million administered.

A full list of available vaccination sites can be found here.

Thursday’s data increases the cumulative case total to 281,051, while the death toll increased to 3,766.

Of 10,743 tests reported by the county on Thursday, 1% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 0.8%.

San Diego County moved into California’s least-restrictive “yellow tier” Wednesday, following two consecutive weeks of an adjusted new daily COVID-19 case rate of fewer than two cases per 100,000 residents.

In the yellow tier, outdoor music venues can increase to 67% capacity, restaurants and gyms can be at 50% capacity — indoor and outdoor — indoor bars can be at 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer, and outdoor gatherings can expand to 200 people.

A full list of what limits will be lifted after the descent into the yellow tier for that one week can be found here.

When California fully reopens the economy on Tuesday, the state will move beyond the Blueprint for a Safer Economy — the system of tiers the state has employed since last year. There will be no capacity restrictions or social distancing enforced at almost all locations, and only “mega events” — with crowds larger than 5,000 people indoors or 10,000 outdoors — will require or recommend vaccine verification.

