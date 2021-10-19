San Diego coronavirus update: County reports 368 new COVID infections, 1 more death

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials reported 368 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death Tuesday.

Tuesday’s data brought the county’s cumulative totals to 365,253 cases and 4,170 fatalities since the pandemic began.

The number of COVID patients in county hospitals Tuesday was 259, a decrease of seven from Monday, with 80 of them in intensive care — one fewer than Monday — according to the latest state figures.

A total of 12,351 tests were reported to the county on Tuesday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 2.7%.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency recently reported that more than 2.2 million San Diegans — or about 80% of those eligible — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, making San Diego among the most-vaccinated counties in the state and the nation.

More than 2.5 million people, or 89.2% of San Diego County residents 12 and older, are partially vaccinated.

