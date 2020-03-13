San Diego Community College District transitioning to ‘alternative instruction’

SAN DIEGO — San Diego City College District announced Thursday that it will be transitioning towards temporarily moving many classes to “alternative instruction.”

Professors will be creating a plan for classes that will not involve students coming to campus, according to a statement released Thursday. The transition will happen between March 16 and April 5.

Students were told to attend class until they are contacted by their professors or receive official communication from their college or district.

The district is comprised of three campuses: San Diego City College, San Diego Mesa College and San Diego Miramar College, along with seven San Diego Continuing Education campuses.