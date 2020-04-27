City beaches now open, but visitors need to ‘stay moving’

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Beaches in San Diego and Encinitas are open for recreation activities Monday, but numerous beaches in San Diego County remain closed as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has passed the 3,000 mark.

Ocean Beach, Mission Beach and Pacific Beach opened at sunrise Monday, allowing surfers, swimmers, kayakers and paddleboarders in the ocean, as well as runners and walkers on the sand. Imperial Beach will allow access to the beach, but not the ocean, which is too polluted to allow people in the water because of the ongoing issue of runoff from the Tijuana River.

SAN DIEGO BEACHES NOW OPEN! Remember, this comes with limited access. You have to stay moving. No sitting, lying down. Boardwalks remain closed. pic.twitter.com/IErVRhtyY5 — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) April 27, 2020

But group gatherings, parking in lots and lying down on the beach are not allowed. Those activities could be lifted in Phase 2.

“The only way beaches can reopen and stay open is if the regulations developed by public health officials and regional lifeguards are followed,” San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said. “Public health concerns from overcrowding led to the closure of beaches in the first place back in March, and decisions will continue to be made with the goal of protecting the well- being of every San Diegan. Please stay classy, San Diego.”

Moonlight Beach in Encinitas also reopened Monday for walking, running and all water activities except for boating, Encinitas city spokesman Patrick Platt said Sunday. Beachgoers must continue to practice social distancing and are asked to wear face coverings. If those orders are violated, the beach may be re-closed.

Because the county surprised so many beach cities on Friday with the sudden lifting of a ban on ocean activity, not all beaches will be opening Monday.

Beaches in Carlsbad, Del Mar and Solana Beach will not be open. Officials in those cities will consider opening at a later date.