San Diego-area Marine bases require face masks indoors

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego-area Marines, as well as federal employees, contractors and visitors to local Marine Corps installations are now mandated to mask up in indoor public settings.

Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Air Station Miramar in San Diego and the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma (Arizona) will require face masks to be worn indoors, regardless of vaccine status, to try to slow the spread of COVID-19, officials said Friday.

“In response to COVID-19 cases increasing in the Southwestern region, Marine Corps Installations West has transitioned from Health Protection Condition Alpha to Bravo,” according to a Marine Corps statement.

Effective Immediately: IAW @SecDef memo DTD 28 July and @MCICOM_HQ / @MCIWPendletonCA guidance, ALL personnel aboard @MCASMiramarCA are required to wear a mask in an indoor setting regardless of vaccination status. No closures of @mccsmiramar or base facilities at this time. https://t.co/5LlNhrRwLL — MCAS Miramar (@MCASMiramarCA) July 29, 2021

“This increase in HPCON level directs that some services be modified or suspended to protect the health and safety of service members, their families, and the workforce.”

The statement did not specify which services would be modified or suspended but noted that all service members, federal employees, on-site contractor employees and visitors should wear face masks indoors in areas of substantial or high community, whether they are vaccinated or not.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.