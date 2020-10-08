San Diego airport recognized for health measures in pandemic

Passengers wait to board an American Airlines flight at San Diego International Airport on May 20, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego International Airport has achieved the Airports Council International World’s Airport Health Accreditation for its “Let’s Go Safely” program, intended to prioritize the health and safety of passengers, employees and the community through a number of modifications and improvements at the airport, it was announced Thursday.

The ACI accreditation program assesses the alignment of airports’ health measures with the council’s business restart and recovery guidelines and International Civil Aviation Organization recommendations along with industry best practices.

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority initiated the request to achieve accreditation by submitting a questionnaire and cleaning-and- disinfecting plan that details the process in which San Diego International has addressed topics including cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing, staff protection, physical layout, passenger communications and passenger facilities. The accreditation is valid for one year.

“This accreditation provides SAN with third-party verification and recognition of professional excellence in maintaining safe, hygienic facilities and promoting best practices that align with efforts across the aviation industry,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego Airport Authority president and CEO. “I want to commend our operations team for their diligent efforts in achieving this important accreditation.”

Since March, the airport has been using health and safety strategies throughout the terminals, rental car center, parking plaza and airport authority administration building. These include increased cleaning of high touch points, electrostatic spraying, signage on preventive health measures, floor decals and seat separation signage to queue six-foot social distance, hand sanitizer stations, Plexiglas sneeze guards in certain public spaces and making facial coverings required on all airport property.