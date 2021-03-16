San Diego Air & Space Museum reopens Wednesday

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Air & Space Museum will reopen to the public on Wednesday.

The museum at Balboa Park will reopen at 10 a.m. March 17 with capacity limits, social distancing and face masks requirements regardless of vaccination status.

“Each time we have been forced to close, we’ve spent the entire time ensuring the museum is a safe and welcoming place for families to come back and have a fun, safe experience,” Jim Kidrick, President & CEO of the Museum, said.

The museum will have hand sanitizer stations and undergo regular cleaning and sanitizing.

Del Mar Racetrack also announced plans Tuesday to bring fans back to the track in July.

The state is expected to move San Diego County into the red tier in a few hours, which would allow restaurants to open indoors at 25% capacity, gyms at 10%, movie theaters at 25%, along with the reopening of other businesses.