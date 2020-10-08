San Diegans mixed after governor’s office tells diners to wear masks between bites

SAN DIEGO – San Diegans are reacting with mixed feelings over a weekend tweet by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office, which called for people to keep their masks on between bites when dining out.

The Oct. 3 tweet was the latest in an effort by Newsom and state public health officials to encourage residents to wear facial coverings in public places to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. California has a statewide mask mandate for people in public spaces as well as for workers coming into contact with customers and for health care professionals, among others.

State guidance allows people to remove facial coverings in some situations, including when eating or drinking.

But for some, the tweet at least begs the question about if stricter rules are on the horizon.

“I feel like if they think it’s necessary, they gotta do what they gotta do,” said Gary Hurlich, who was dining Wednesday at a restaurant in Encinitas. “Personally, I don’t like the idea of putting it up between each bite. I think that’s a little unnecessary.”

Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend? Don't forget to keep your mask on in between bites.



Do your part to keep those around you healthy. #SlowtheSpreadhttps://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/Y4fcDO5Zke — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) October 3, 2020

In general, the CDC recommends Americans wear masks to limit the spread of the virus with CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield calling them “one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting.”

San Diego County also instituted a mask requirement in May, calling for them to be worn in public places such as retail stores, restaurants and in workplace settings. At restaurants, the county recommends they be worn “except while seated and eating a meal.”

“We are not recommending people put their mask on and take their mask down with bites,” county Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said. “That way, you are touching the mask a lot.”

Although the governor’s tweet does not amount to a policy change, the suggestion possibly could create another hurdle for restaurateurs, said sports bar owner Bruce Beach.

His bar has been closed since March and he fears it will never reopen.

“I don’t really have a patio,” Beach said. “It’s mostly indoors, but nobody wants to go indoors as it is right now. The indoor dining business is really bad.”