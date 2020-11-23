San Diegans line up for COVID-19 tests ahead of Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO — Local COVID-19 testing sites are busy as San Diegans rush to get their results before visiting family for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Rather than rushing to buy any last-minute items for their Thanksgiving meal, hundreds of San Diegans spent hours of their weekend waiting in line to get a free COVID-19 test.

FOX 5 spoke with many individuals who said the wait for a walk-up test was worth it since they are catching flights home this week.

“My parents are above 65 years old so I just want to be safe,” one woman told FOX 5. “I’m also working at a hospital so I just want to be safe before going home for a little bit.”

San Diego County health officials say anyone hosting a holiday gathering should keep it small, short and safe. They say gatherings should be limited to a maximum of three households and last two hours or less. Individuals are advised to stay outdoors as much as possible and wear face coverings when not eating or drinking.

Check here for San Diego County’s COVID-19 testing schedule and sites.