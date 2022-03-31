SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Active-duty San Diego military medical workers returned from providing COVID-19 assistance to a university hospital in Salt Lake City, Naval Medical Forces Pacific announced Thursday.

The sailors, from Naval Hospital San Diego and Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, returned Wednesday from the University of Utah Hospital.

Their efforts were part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s support of the Federal Emergency Management Administration, NMFP said in a news release.

The sailors allowed the Utah hospital to open beds and reschedule surgical procedures put on hold during the pandemic.

According to NMFP, this week “marks the first time since 2020 no military medical personnel remain deployed on a COVID-19 clinical mission.” During that period, almost 5,000 federal personnel were deployed across 49 states and territories to help, according to the White House.

Lt. Greta Stevens, an intensive care unit nurse at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, said she “had a great experience working alongside the civilian nursing staff and being a clinical resource for the team.

“Both the staff and the patients were very grateful for us being there to support them in this mission,” Stevens said. “As service members transition back to normal life here at (Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton), the force will remain vigilant and ready to respond as needed to this or any future contingency responses.”

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 24,000 military members in active-duty status provided support, as part of a full government effort to fight COVID-19, NMFP said.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.